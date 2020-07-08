1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd

Amenities
Great location! Near 17/92 and Old Lake Mary Rd! This is an affordable rental home in a centrally located area. This 2-bedroom 1-Bath home has been fully renovated. Upgraded kitchen, light cabinetry with matching appliances, stainless steel fixtures, granite countertops, backsplash. Appliances included, electric stove, over-range-microwave and refrigerator. Ceramic tile throughout living and wet spaces. New ceilings fans, new carpet in bedrooms. Separate Laundry / Utility room next to kitchen. New paint inside and out. New roof and new windows. Parking under a Car Port. Large back yard, no HOA restrictions. Great location with easy access to major highways such as the 417 Expressways and I-4. Close to shopping, restaurants, Seminole State College and a quick trip to Orlando-Sanford International Airport. Historic downtown Sanford & Lake Monroe are just a short drive away!