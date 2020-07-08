All apartments in Sanford
1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd

1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great location! Near 17/92 and Old Lake Mary Rd! This is an affordable rental home in a centrally located area. This 2-bedroom 1-Bath home has been fully renovated. Upgraded kitchen, light cabinetry with matching appliances, stainless steel fixtures, granite countertops, backsplash. Appliances included, electric stove, over-range-microwave and refrigerator. Ceramic tile throughout living and wet spaces. New ceilings fans, new carpet in bedrooms. Separate Laundry / Utility room next to kitchen. New paint inside and out. New roof and new windows. Parking under a Car Port. Large back yard, no HOA restrictions. Great location with easy access to major highways such as the 417 Expressways and I-4. Close to shopping, restaurants, Seminole State College and a quick trip to Orlando-Sanford International Airport. Historic downtown Sanford & Lake Monroe are just a short drive away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd have any available units?
1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd have?
Some of 1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd offers parking.
Does 1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd have a pool?
No, 1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 Historic Goldsboro Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

