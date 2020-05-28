1821 Arbor Lakes Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym pool pool table

2/2, 2nd floor unit in gated, Sanford community - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd floor unit is available for immediate occupancy. Open living area, new wood floors, split master bedroom layout- each with their own walk-in closet and bathroom, and a private balcony! All located inside a gated, Sanford community with resort style pool, indoor basketball, fitness center, club house and billiards. Convenient to unlimited shopping and dining options, 417 and I-4. Email samantha@donasher.com to schedule a private viewing today!



(RLNE4038125)