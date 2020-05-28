All apartments in Sanford
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1821 Arbor Lakes Circle

1821 Arbor Lakes Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1821 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
2/2, 2nd floor unit in gated, Sanford community - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd floor unit is available for immediate occupancy. Open living area, new wood floors, split master bedroom layout- each with their own walk-in closet and bathroom, and a private balcony! All located inside a gated, Sanford community with resort style pool, indoor basketball, fitness center, club house and billiards. Convenient to unlimited shopping and dining options, 417 and I-4. Email samantha@donasher.com to schedule a private viewing today!

(RLNE4038125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Arbor Lakes Circle have any available units?
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1821 Arbor Lakes Circle have?
Some of 1821 Arbor Lakes Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Arbor Lakes Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Arbor Lakes Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 Arbor Lakes Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1821 Arbor Lakes Circle offer parking?
No, 1821 Arbor Lakes Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1821 Arbor Lakes Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Arbor Lakes Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Arbor Lakes Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1821 Arbor Lakes Circle has a pool.
Does 1821 Arbor Lakes Circle have accessible units?
No, 1821 Arbor Lakes Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Arbor Lakes Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 Arbor Lakes Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 Arbor Lakes Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 Arbor Lakes Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
