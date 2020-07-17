1804 Northlake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

Beautifully Remodeled 2/2 - Beautiful 2/2 downstairs unit.

Brand new appliances, completely remodeled. 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the community of Northlake Village Condos. Condo features newly painted and remodel in the living areas and screened in porch.



Community features tennis courts, pool with hot tub, a gym, and a dock over the lake! Close to Seminole State College, shopping, dining, and major highways makes this a desirable location!



Water is included in the lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5866966)