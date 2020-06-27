All apartments in Sanford
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

1761 TRAVERTINE

1761 Travertine Ter · No Longer Available
Location

1761 Travertine Ter, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
1761 TRAVERTINE Available 04/01/20 3/2 one story TOWNHOUSE! - Hard to come by one story townhome in gated community of Greystone. Corner unit on corner lot with two car garage. Newer paint, new laminate throughout living area and new carpet in master bedroom. All appliances including stainless steel fridge and washer/dryer stay. Enjoy all this community has to offer such as clubhouse, fitness room and resort style pool. Great location, close to shopping, restaurants, I4 and 417.

(RLNE4705732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1761 TRAVERTINE have any available units?
1761 TRAVERTINE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1761 TRAVERTINE have?
Some of 1761 TRAVERTINE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1761 TRAVERTINE currently offering any rent specials?
1761 TRAVERTINE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1761 TRAVERTINE pet-friendly?
No, 1761 TRAVERTINE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1761 TRAVERTINE offer parking?
Yes, 1761 TRAVERTINE offers parking.
Does 1761 TRAVERTINE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1761 TRAVERTINE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1761 TRAVERTINE have a pool?
Yes, 1761 TRAVERTINE has a pool.
Does 1761 TRAVERTINE have accessible units?
No, 1761 TRAVERTINE does not have accessible units.
Does 1761 TRAVERTINE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1761 TRAVERTINE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1761 TRAVERTINE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1761 TRAVERTINE does not have units with air conditioning.

