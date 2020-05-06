All apartments in Sanford
1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE
1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE

1703 Ridgewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1703 Ridgewood Lane, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 2bd/1ba with carport in Sanford! This duplex has newer upgraded tile throughout and a fresh coat of paint. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator and range. Unit also comes with a laundry room and a large screend in porch out back. Located minutes from I4 nd 417. Close to tons of local shopping, dining, and nightlife. Only 20 minutes from Downtown Orlando.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE have any available units?
1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE have?
Some of 1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE offers parking.
Does 1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

