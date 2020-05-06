1703 RIDGEWOOD LANE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Spacious 2bd/1ba with carport in Sanford! This duplex has newer upgraded tile throughout and a fresh coat of paint. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator and range. Unit also comes with a laundry room and a large screend in porch out back. Located minutes from I4 nd 417. Close to tons of local shopping, dining, and nightlife. Only 20 minutes from Downtown Orlando.



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.