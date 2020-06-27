1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Make an appointment to see this immaculate 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo in the desirable Gated Community of Arbor Lakes. You will love this condo. The bright, sunny kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and open floor plan make a warm and well-loved home. The community amenities include a beautiful clubhouse with business center and conference room, a gym, indoor basketball court, tennis court, private pool and playground. This condo is located near 46A, the 417 and only 20 minutes to downtown Orlando. This property does not allow PETS or SMOKING. Do not miss this opportunity! Call today to make your private showing appointment!