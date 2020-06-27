All apartments in Sanford
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:59 AM

1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE

1625 Arbor Lakes Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Location! Location! Location! Make an appointment to see this immaculate 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo in the desirable Gated Community of Arbor Lakes. You will love this condo. The bright, sunny kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and open floor plan make a warm and well-loved home. The community amenities include a beautiful clubhouse with business center and conference room, a gym, indoor basketball court, tennis court, private pool and playground. This condo is located near 46A, the 417 and only 20 minutes to downtown Orlando. This property does not allow PETS or SMOKING. Do not miss this opportunity! Call today to make your private showing appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE have any available units?
1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE have?
Some of 1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 ARBOR LAKES CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
