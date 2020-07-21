Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse pool tennis court

1624 S Pine Ridge Circle #D2 Available 03/13/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath - Gated Community of Pine Ridge! AVAILABLE MARCH 13th! - Come see this adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo! Open floor plan with the living room/dining area combined, all kitchen appliances, inside utility with washer and dryer, tile and laminate flooring and screened porch.

Community features a clubhouse with pool, tennis courts and is gated.



FEATURES:

2nd Floor unit

All Appliances

Great Room

Open floor plan

Inside utility with washer and dryer

Ceiling Fans

Tile and Laminate flooring

Screen Balcony

Cul de Sac

Water included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



HOA has their own application and approval process and can take up to 30 days. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



Small Pet (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



SCHOOLS:

Northwest Region Elementary Schools: Bentley, Idyllwilde, Wilson

Millennium Middle

Seminole High



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE2464508)