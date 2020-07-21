All apartments in Sanford
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:11 PM

1624 S Pine Ridge Circle #D2

1624 South Pine Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1624 South Pine Ridge Circle, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
1624 S Pine Ridge Circle #D2 Available 03/13/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath - Gated Community of Pine Ridge! AVAILABLE MARCH 13th! - Come see this adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo! Open floor plan with the living room/dining area combined, all kitchen appliances, inside utility with washer and dryer, tile and laminate flooring and screened porch.
Community features a clubhouse with pool, tennis courts and is gated.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2nd Floor unit
All Appliances
Great Room
Open floor plan
Inside utility with washer and dryer
Ceiling Fans
Tile and Laminate flooring
Screen Balcony
Cul de Sac
Water included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

HOA has their own application and approval process and can take up to 30 days. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Small Pet (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

SCHOOLS:
Northwest Region Elementary Schools: Bentley, Idyllwilde, Wilson
Millennium Middle
Seminole High

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2464508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

