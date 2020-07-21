All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 160 Edgewater Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
160 Edgewater Circle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:02 AM

160 Edgewater Circle

160 Edgewater Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

160 Edgewater Circle, Sanford, FL 32773
Hidden Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home In Sanford - Available Home in Lovely Community in Sanford/ Lake Mary Area.

Tile Flooring Throughout 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home.

Freshly Repainted White

Screened in Porch Area.

Washer Dryer Hook Up

Manual 1 Car Garage

For Showing Availability Text 305 951 4494
Available For Move-In 4/1/2020

Standard Requirements Apply: No Applications With Criminal Background and/or Eviction History Will Be Accepted. Combined Income Must Be 3x The Monthly Rent.

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly. No Dangerous Dog Breeds Accepted. Non-Refundable Pet Deposit Applied At Move-In.

www.primepropertymanagementllc.com

(RLNE3594215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Edgewater Circle have any available units?
160 Edgewater Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 160 Edgewater Circle have?
Some of 160 Edgewater Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Edgewater Circle currently offering any rent specials?
160 Edgewater Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Edgewater Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 Edgewater Circle is pet friendly.
Does 160 Edgewater Circle offer parking?
Yes, 160 Edgewater Circle offers parking.
Does 160 Edgewater Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Edgewater Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Edgewater Circle have a pool?
No, 160 Edgewater Circle does not have a pool.
Does 160 Edgewater Circle have accessible units?
No, 160 Edgewater Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Edgewater Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Edgewater Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Edgewater Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Edgewater Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSanford 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sanford Apartments with ParkingSanford Luxury Apartments
Sanford Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology