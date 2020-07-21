Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
160 Edgewater Circle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:02 AM
160 Edgewater Circle
160 Edgewater Circle
Location
160 Edgewater Circle, Sanford, FL 32773
Hidden Lake
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home In Sanford - Available Home in Lovely Community in Sanford/ Lake Mary Area.
Tile Flooring Throughout 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home.
Freshly Repainted White
Screened in Porch Area.
Washer Dryer Hook Up
Manual 1 Car Garage
For Showing Availability Text 305 951 4494
Available For Move-In 4/1/2020
Standard Requirements Apply: No Applications With Criminal Background and/or Eviction History Will Be Accepted. Combined Income Must Be 3x The Monthly Rent.
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly. No Dangerous Dog Breeds Accepted. Non-Refundable Pet Deposit Applied At Move-In.
www.primepropertymanagementllc.com
(RLNE3594215)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 160 Edgewater Circle have any available units?
160 Edgewater Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sanford, FL
.
What amenities does 160 Edgewater Circle have?
Some of 160 Edgewater Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 160 Edgewater Circle currently offering any rent specials?
160 Edgewater Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Edgewater Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 Edgewater Circle is pet friendly.
Does 160 Edgewater Circle offer parking?
Yes, 160 Edgewater Circle offers parking.
Does 160 Edgewater Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Edgewater Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Edgewater Circle have a pool?
No, 160 Edgewater Circle does not have a pool.
Does 160 Edgewater Circle have accessible units?
No, 160 Edgewater Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Edgewater Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Edgewater Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Edgewater Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Edgewater Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
