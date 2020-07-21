160 Edgewater Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home In Sanford - Available Home in Lovely Community in Sanford/ Lake Mary Area.



Tile Flooring Throughout 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home.



Freshly Repainted White



Screened in Porch Area.



Washer Dryer Hook Up



Manual 1 Car Garage



For Showing Availability Text 305 951 4494

Available For Move-In 4/1/2020



Standard Requirements Apply: No Applications With Criminal Background and/or Eviction History Will Be Accepted. Combined Income Must Be 3x The Monthly Rent.



Pet Policy: Pet Friendly. No Dangerous Dog Breeds Accepted. Non-Refundable Pet Deposit Applied At Move-In.



www.primepropertymanagementllc.com



(RLNE3594215)