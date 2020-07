Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath end villa unit in Sanford. This property won't last long! Ceramic tile throughout the entire house, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Fresh paint through out. Inviting open floor plan with a spacious great room. Fenced private backyard with patio deck off kitchen. Desirable Hidden Lakes Subdivision. Near community pool and playground.