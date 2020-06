Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom split plan home. New dishwasher, New water heater and new Master bathroom sink. House sits on over a 1/4 acre corner lot, completely fenced, landscaped with side entrance for small boat and a nearly new man/she shed for your use. Open paver- patio in back yard and screened in patio for your entertainment. Available now.