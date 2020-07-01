All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 1267 Berkman Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
1267 Berkman Circle
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

1267 Berkman Circle

1267 Berkman Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1267 Berkman Cir, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhouse in Sanford/Lake Mary, FL! REGENCY OAKS!!! - Gorgeous 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhouse in Sanford/Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the gated community in Regency Oaks! OPEN floor plan features GORGEOUS laminate wood flooring throughout and leads out the the screened-in patio.There is also a half bath available for house guest. STUNNING kitchen highlights stainless appliances, breakfast bar, 42" cabinetry and tiled back splash! WOW! MUST SEE!!! All bedrooms are located on the second floor. Master suite includes LARGE walk-in closet and private bath with dual sinks. Additional bedrooms share a full bath. One bedroom includes a book shelf that is optional per owner. The community has a nice community pool and is very convenient to I-4, SR 417 Toll Road, Seminole Town Center Mall, Restaurant Row, Movie Theaters and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

(RLNE2784910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1267 Berkman Circle have any available units?
1267 Berkman Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1267 Berkman Circle have?
Some of 1267 Berkman Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1267 Berkman Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1267 Berkman Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1267 Berkman Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1267 Berkman Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1267 Berkman Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1267 Berkman Circle offers parking.
Does 1267 Berkman Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1267 Berkman Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1267 Berkman Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1267 Berkman Circle has a pool.
Does 1267 Berkman Circle have accessible units?
No, 1267 Berkman Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1267 Berkman Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1267 Berkman Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1267 Berkman Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1267 Berkman Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology