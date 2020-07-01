1267 Berkman Circle

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhouse in Sanford/Lake Mary, FL! REGENCY OAKS!!! - Gorgeous 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhouse in Sanford/Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the gated community in Regency Oaks! OPEN floor plan features GORGEOUS laminate wood flooring throughout and leads out the the screened-in patio.There is also a half bath available for house guest. STUNNING kitchen highlights stainless appliances, breakfast bar, 42" cabinetry and tiled back splash! WOW! MUST SEE!!! All bedrooms are located on the second floor. Master suite includes LARGE walk-in closet and private bath with dual sinks. Additional bedrooms share a full bath. One bedroom includes a book shelf that is optional per owner. The community has a nice community pool and is very convenient to I-4, SR 417 Toll Road, Seminole Town Center Mall, Restaurant Row, Movie Theaters and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



(RLNE2784910)