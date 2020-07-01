All apartments in Sanford
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM

124 DONNA CIRCLE

124 Donna Circle · No Longer Available
Location

124 Donna Circle, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You’ll love relaxing in this beautiful home! It features fabulous curb appeal and lush landscaping. The lovely kitchen has coordinating appliances and plenty of counter space. The large living room is the perfect place to entertain guests. You’ll love the spacious patio and backyard. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 DONNA CIRCLE have any available units?
124 DONNA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 124 DONNA CIRCLE have?
Some of 124 DONNA CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 DONNA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
124 DONNA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 DONNA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 124 DONNA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 124 DONNA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 124 DONNA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 124 DONNA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 DONNA CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 DONNA CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 124 DONNA CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 124 DONNA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 124 DONNA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 124 DONNA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 DONNA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 DONNA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 DONNA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

