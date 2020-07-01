124 DONNA CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You’ll love relaxing in this beautiful home! It features fabulous curb appeal and lush landscaping. The lovely kitchen has coordinating appliances and plenty of counter space. The large living room is the perfect place to entertain guests. You’ll love the spacious patio and backyard. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.