1223 S Pine Ridge Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

TWO MONTHS FREE RENT! 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd Floor - AVAILABLE NOW! Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, newer cabinets and granite like counter tops. Vinyl wood flooring and newer appliances finish the kitchen off in style. Open floor plan with the kitchen being open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar for additional seating. Enjoy sitting outside on the screened porch. Conveniently located to the 417, I-4, schools, shopping and dining. Call today!



HOA REQUIREMENTS - NO EXCEPTIONS:

The entire application must be completed - any items that are not applicable must be marked n/a.

Credit score of 700 minimum

Verifiable income

Job History - 6 months or more on current job

Rental/Residential History - no evictions or collections from prior residences

Collections Report reasonably clean (balance of reported accounts are not to be delinquent or in collections)

Criminal - No violent criminal history, any arrests must be disclosed fully on the application.

ID's must be submitted with the application that are legible.

If living in Florida for over 30 days, driver's license must match address given on application

Tag on vehicle must be registered to Florida if living in Florida over time limit allowed by State of Florida (30 days)

Auto Disapproval if false information is given on application!!!

There will be an automatic disapproval if resident is moved in before the application is reviewed!!!



FEATURES:

2nd Floor Unit in building 12

All Kitchen Appliances, EXCEPT Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Open Floor Plan

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Ceiling Fans

Inside Utility w/Stackable Washer/Dryer

Carpet and Vinyl Flooring

Screened Porch



SCHOOLS:

Northwest Region 2 Schools: Bentley, Crystal Lake or Wicklow Elementary

Millennium Middle

Seminole High



Small Pets (25llbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $300 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $50 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE4214231)