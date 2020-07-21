All apartments in Sanford
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

1211 Windsor Lakes Cir - 1

1211 Windsor Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1211 Windsor Lake Circle, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1211 Windsor Lakes Cir - 1 Available 04/01/20 Fantastic 3/2.5 Townhome - Gated- Community Pool - Lake Mary HS zoned - Available April 1 - Text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule an appointment.

Fantastic 3/2.5 home in Windsor Lakes Right off of 417 only 2+ miles to I4 zoned for Lake Mary HS and Greenwood Lakes Middle. This is a two story townhome where all bedrooms are upstairs with Master separate from the other 2. Living room, Dining Room downstairs with kitchen and family room. This is a fantastic gated community with a gorgeous community pool.

Available April 1
Text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule an appointment.
Application Fee is $45 per adult. There is a $100 Administrative Fee due upon lease signing.

(RLNE3885951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Windsor Lakes Cir - 1 have any available units?
1211 Windsor Lakes Cir - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 1211 Windsor Lakes Cir - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Windsor Lakes Cir - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Windsor Lakes Cir - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 Windsor Lakes Cir - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1211 Windsor Lakes Cir - 1 offer parking?
No, 1211 Windsor Lakes Cir - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1211 Windsor Lakes Cir - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 Windsor Lakes Cir - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Windsor Lakes Cir - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1211 Windsor Lakes Cir - 1 has a pool.
Does 1211 Windsor Lakes Cir - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1211 Windsor Lakes Cir - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Windsor Lakes Cir - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 Windsor Lakes Cir - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 Windsor Lakes Cir - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211 Windsor Lakes Cir - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
