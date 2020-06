Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

WOW what a view!!! Amazing upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhouse in a gated community, with awesome view of the lake and backyard.

Upgraded kitchen with all appliances and granite counter top. Living/Dining room has laminate flooring and a fantastic view of the lake/back yard. 3 Bedroom upstairs including a very large master bedroom with a private balcony with a killer view. Washer and dryer included and the garage is air conditioned as well. Centrally located near all highways, and shopping area. This is a must see will not last long!