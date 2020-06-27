All apartments in Sanford
Sanford, FL
1210 San Jacinto Cir
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

1210 San Jacinto Cir

1210 San Jacinto Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1210 San Jacinto Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Rent the 2nd-floor townhome in the community of Flagship Park. Very rentable area or excellent space for an owner in this 2 bed/2 bath unit with a 1-car garage which leads to the private entry. Head upstairs and be welcomed by the open and spacious living area with 10' ceilings. The well-equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, ample closet pantry, and custom cabinetry looks out to the dining area and living room. The master bedroom offers room for a king set and even more, storage awaits in the master bath, which has dual sinks, a garden tub with shower and a huge walk-in closet. The split bedroom floor plan has the 2nd bedroom across the unit for additional privacy and offers plenty of room for a king set as well. The inside utility room is on the same side as the 2nd bedroom and can easily accommodate a full-size washer and dryer. The community offers a community pool and is less than 1 mile from Seminole Towne Center which has all the shopping and dining hot spots you could ask for. Come see for yourself why this townhome will not last. Minutes away from i4 and 417 2 bedroom with 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. 1 car garage Close to Sanford Mall, convenience stores, Walmart and many shopping centers in the area. 2 minutes to major highway i4 and SR417. Call me (218-251-1191)

(RLNE5431652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 San Jacinto Cir have any available units?
1210 San Jacinto Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1210 San Jacinto Cir have?
Some of 1210 San Jacinto Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 San Jacinto Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1210 San Jacinto Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 San Jacinto Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 San Jacinto Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1210 San Jacinto Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1210 San Jacinto Cir offers parking.
Does 1210 San Jacinto Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 San Jacinto Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 San Jacinto Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1210 San Jacinto Cir has a pool.
Does 1210 San Jacinto Cir have accessible units?
No, 1210 San Jacinto Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 San Jacinto Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 San Jacinto Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 San Jacinto Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1210 San Jacinto Cir has units with air conditioning.
