1210 San Jacinto Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Rent the 2nd-floor townhome in the community of Flagship Park. Very rentable area or excellent space for an owner in this 2 bed/2 bath unit with a 1-car garage which leads to the private entry. Head upstairs and be welcomed by the open and spacious living area with 10' ceilings. The well-equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, ample closet pantry, and custom cabinetry looks out to the dining area and living room. The master bedroom offers room for a king set and even more, storage awaits in the master bath, which has dual sinks, a garden tub with shower and a huge walk-in closet. The split bedroom floor plan has the 2nd bedroom across the unit for additional privacy and offers plenty of room for a king set as well. The inside utility room is on the same side as the 2nd bedroom and can easily accommodate a full-size washer and dryer. The community offers a community pool and is less than 1 mile from Seminole Towne Center which has all the shopping and dining hot spots you could ask for. Come see for yourself why this townhome will not last. Minutes away from i4 and 417 2 bedroom with 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. 1 car garage Close to Sanford Mall, convenience stores, Walmart and many shopping centers in the area. 2 minutes to major highway i4 and SR417. Call me (218-251-1191)



(RLNE5431652)