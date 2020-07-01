All apartments in Sanford
1144 Travertine Ter
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:55 AM

1144 Travertine Ter

1144 Travertine Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1144 Travertine Terrace, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean Unit! This luxury 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhome is conveniently located minutes to I-4, the Central Florida Greenway and the Seminole Town Center. It's located in the gated Townhome community Greystone. This home has plenty of space with 1,680 sq.ft., an oversized patio, and a 2 car garage. The first floor has ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen includes 42" staggered cabinets with crown molding, beveled edged tops, fridge/freezer combo with ice maker & dispenser, range, microwave hood fan, dishwasher & disposal. The master suite is on the first floor with his & her walk in closets, his & her sinks, shower & separate garden tub. The full size laundry room has a laundry tub, with washer & dryer hookups. Washer & dryer included. This home is backing on common area which gives you extra privacy. You will also have access to the community pool and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1144 Travertine Ter have any available units?
1144 Travertine Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1144 Travertine Ter have?
Some of 1144 Travertine Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1144 Travertine Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1144 Travertine Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 Travertine Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1144 Travertine Ter is pet friendly.
Does 1144 Travertine Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1144 Travertine Ter offers parking.
Does 1144 Travertine Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1144 Travertine Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 Travertine Ter have a pool?
Yes, 1144 Travertine Ter has a pool.
Does 1144 Travertine Ter have accessible units?
No, 1144 Travertine Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 Travertine Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1144 Travertine Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 1144 Travertine Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1144 Travertine Ter has units with air conditioning.

