1144 Travertine Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Clean Unit! This luxury 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhome is conveniently located minutes to I-4, the Central Florida Greenway and the Seminole Town Center. It's located in the gated Townhome community Greystone. This home has plenty of space with 1,680 sq.ft., an oversized patio, and a 2 car garage. The first floor has ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen includes 42" staggered cabinets with crown molding, beveled edged tops, fridge/freezer combo with ice maker & dispenser, range, microwave hood fan, dishwasher & disposal. The master suite is on the first floor with his & her walk in closets, his & her sinks, shower & separate garden tub. The full size laundry room has a laundry tub, with washer & dryer hookups. Washer & dryer included. This home is backing on common area which gives you extra privacy. You will also have access to the community pool and clubhouse.