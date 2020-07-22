Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

1110 Loyola Ct Available 01/01/20 SUPER 3 BDRM TOWNHOUSE IN REGENCY OAKS! - TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE IN GATED COMMUNITY WITH COMMUNITY POOL CLOSE TO SEMINOLE MALL, 417, I4, RESTAURANTS, STORES AND FANTASTIC SCHOOLS! All bedrooms are upstairs and Master Bedroom is very roomy with walk in closet that has organizer shelves. The master bath has a garden tub and shower combination. The kitchen is great for cooking, eat on counter also and over looks the Living and Dining Rooms that have beautiful laminate wood flooring! This is a great community and this house is on the CORNER and at the back of the neighborhood for More PRIVACY! There is a washer/dryer, one car garage with garage opener waiting for you! Landlord pays the HOA and water is included in your rent. Dogs cannot be over 50 lbs and subject to Landlord approval. See this great home soon!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5411432)