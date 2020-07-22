All apartments in Sanford
Last updated January 1 2020

1110 Loyola Ct

1110 Loyola Court · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Loyola Court, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
1110 Loyola Ct Available 01/01/20 SUPER 3 BDRM TOWNHOUSE IN REGENCY OAKS! - TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE IN GATED COMMUNITY WITH COMMUNITY POOL CLOSE TO SEMINOLE MALL, 417, I4, RESTAURANTS, STORES AND FANTASTIC SCHOOLS! All bedrooms are upstairs and Master Bedroom is very roomy with walk in closet that has organizer shelves. The master bath has a garden tub and shower combination. The kitchen is great for cooking, eat on counter also and over looks the Living and Dining Rooms that have beautiful laminate wood flooring! This is a great community and this house is on the CORNER and at the back of the neighborhood for More PRIVACY! There is a washer/dryer, one car garage with garage opener waiting for you! Landlord pays the HOA and water is included in your rent. Dogs cannot be over 50 lbs and subject to Landlord approval. See this great home soon!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5411432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Loyola Ct have any available units?
1110 Loyola Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1110 Loyola Ct have?
Some of 1110 Loyola Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Loyola Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Loyola Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Loyola Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 Loyola Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1110 Loyola Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Loyola Ct offers parking.
Does 1110 Loyola Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 Loyola Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Loyola Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1110 Loyola Ct has a pool.
Does 1110 Loyola Ct have accessible units?
No, 1110 Loyola Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Loyola Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Loyola Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Loyola Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 Loyola Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
