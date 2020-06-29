110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE

Amenities

Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Sanford! This home is a must see! Upgrades include: Granite counter-tops, carrera marble back splash, and 42 in cabinets in the kitchen! Mahogany wood floors throughout the main living areas. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have stunning murphy beds with cabinetry. Home comes with TVs as well! Comfortable sun room with A/C and ceiling fan overlooking meticulous backyard! Rental Requirements: must make 3x the monthly rental amount, before taxes. No recent evictions or foreclosures. No violent criminal history. Maximum of two "heartbeats" per bedroom.