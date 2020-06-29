All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:00 AM

110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE

110 Winterglen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

110 Winterglen Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Sanford! This home is a must see! Upgrades include: Granite counter-tops, carrera marble back splash, and 42 in cabinets in the kitchen! Mahogany wood floors throughout the main living areas. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have stunning murphy beds with cabinetry. Home comes with TVs as well! Comfortable sun room with A/C and ceiling fan overlooking meticulous backyard! Rental Requirements: must make 3x the monthly rental amount, before taxes. No recent evictions or foreclosures. No violent criminal history. Maximum of two "heartbeats" per bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE have any available units?
110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE have?
Some of 110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 110 WINTERGLEN DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology