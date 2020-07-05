All apartments in Sanford
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

108 Placid Woods Court

108 Placid Woods Court · No Longer Available
Location

108 Placid Woods Court, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Fabulous 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home with fabulous location near Lake Mary/Sanford line, convenient to 417 & I-4. Open concept, vaulted ceilings, private porch and yard on quiet cul-de-sac! As you walk inside you'll notice the home feels much bigger than it is with each room flowing seamlessly into the next. Open kitchen overlooks the dining room and large living area with breakfast bar and pantry, making it ideal for entertaining. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Placid Woods Court have any available units?
108 Placid Woods Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 108 Placid Woods Court currently offering any rent specials?
108 Placid Woods Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Placid Woods Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Placid Woods Court is pet friendly.
Does 108 Placid Woods Court offer parking?
No, 108 Placid Woods Court does not offer parking.
Does 108 Placid Woods Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Placid Woods Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Placid Woods Court have a pool?
No, 108 Placid Woods Court does not have a pool.
Does 108 Placid Woods Court have accessible units?
No, 108 Placid Woods Court does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Placid Woods Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Placid Woods Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Placid Woods Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Placid Woods Court does not have units with air conditioning.

