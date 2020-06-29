All apartments in Sanford
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

106 Northlake Drive

106 Northlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

106 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Spacious 2/2 Condo For Rent - Bright second floor 2 bedroom / 2 bath, 912 sq ft condo in Northlake Village - a lovely tree-lined community on the shores of Lake Minnie in Sanford.
Special features of this home include a relaxing screened balcony, cozy fireplace, and volume ceilings!
The Bedrooms are quite spacious; Master bedroom includes walk-in closet.
The Galley Kitchen features brilliant white appliances (fridge, glass-top strange, microwave, and dishwasher), pantry closet, and a pass-through counter to dining room.
A laundry closet off balcony includes washer and dryer (as-is).
Community amenities include beautiful pool with sun deck, racquetball & tennis courts, a fitness room,
and a recently re-constructed pier overlooking Lake Minnie.
Ample parking, super-convenient to 17-92, Publix, Walmart Super-center, shops, restaurants, schools, the 417, and Orlando Sanford International Airport. For more information call James Ciaravino at 407-608-3113

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5523659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Northlake Drive have any available units?
106 Northlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 106 Northlake Drive have?
Some of 106 Northlake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Northlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
106 Northlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Northlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 106 Northlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 106 Northlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 106 Northlake Drive offers parking.
Does 106 Northlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Northlake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Northlake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 106 Northlake Drive has a pool.
Does 106 Northlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 106 Northlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Northlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Northlake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Northlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Northlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
