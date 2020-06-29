106 Northlake Drive

Amenities

Spacious 2/2 Condo For Rent - Bright second floor 2 bedroom / 2 bath, 912 sq ft condo in Northlake Village - a lovely tree-lined community on the shores of Lake Minnie in Sanford.

Special features of this home include a relaxing screened balcony, cozy fireplace, and volume ceilings!

The Bedrooms are quite spacious; Master bedroom includes walk-in closet.

The Galley Kitchen features brilliant white appliances (fridge, glass-top strange, microwave, and dishwasher), pantry closet, and a pass-through counter to dining room.

A laundry closet off balcony includes washer and dryer (as-is).

Community amenities include beautiful pool with sun deck, racquetball & tennis courts, a fitness room,

and a recently re-constructed pier overlooking Lake Minnie.

Ample parking, super-convenient to 17-92, Publix, Walmart Super-center, shops, restaurants, schools, the 417, and Orlando Sanford International Airport. For more information call James Ciaravino at 407-608-3113



No Pets Allowed



