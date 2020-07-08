105 SPREADING OAK COURT

Amenities

MUST SEE!!! - Beautiful Townhome for rent in Hidden Lake Villas. 3 bedroom/2 bath home with one car garage and screened porch - located on a quiet culdesac. Open floor plan has high ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Enjoy unlimited use of the pool, tennis courts and picnic area which overlook a scenic lake. Great location close to Seminole Trail, Scenic Parks, Sun Rail, Sanford airport, shopping, State Road 417 and Interstate 4. No evictions, No pets, Must be on current job for at least a year and Must have good credit of at least 550. $50 application fee per adult - Property manager will run credit and background check. This home is ready for you to move in!!