Sanford, FL
105 SPREADING OAK COURT
Last updated December 16 2019 at 6:56 PM

105 SPREADING OAK COURT

105 Spreading Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

105 Spreading Oak Court, Sanford, FL 32773
Hidden Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
MUST SEE!!! - Beautiful Townhome for rent in Hidden Lake Villas. 3 bedroom/2 bath home with one car garage and screened porch - located on a quiet culdesac. Open floor plan has high ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Enjoy unlimited use of the pool, tennis courts and picnic area which overlook a scenic lake. Great location close to Seminole Trail, Scenic Parks, Sun Rail, Sanford airport, shopping, State Road 417 and Interstate 4. No evictions, No pets, Must be on current job for at least a year and Must have good credit of at least 550. $50 application fee per adult - Property manager will run credit and background check. This home is ready for you to move in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 SPREADING OAK COURT have any available units?
105 SPREADING OAK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 105 SPREADING OAK COURT have?
Some of 105 SPREADING OAK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 SPREADING OAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
105 SPREADING OAK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 SPREADING OAK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 105 SPREADING OAK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 105 SPREADING OAK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 105 SPREADING OAK COURT offers parking.
Does 105 SPREADING OAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 SPREADING OAK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 SPREADING OAK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 105 SPREADING OAK COURT has a pool.
Does 105 SPREADING OAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 105 SPREADING OAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 105 SPREADING OAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 SPREADING OAK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 SPREADING OAK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 SPREADING OAK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

