103 North Aberdeen Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely Two Bedroom Home For Rent - Come see this lovely two bedroom home, Available now!



Move in Ready



Spacious Property with open plan kitchen and 2 Good Sized Bedrooms. Private master bathroom. Freshly Painted and Ready For Move In. Private Fenced backyard. Garage Access.



Comes with: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Washer & Dryer Hook up.



Large Living Area



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



1st Month's Security Deposit to hold the home. 1st Month's Rent at Move In.



Income Requirement - Three Times The Monthly Rent (submit month's worth of paycheck stubs with application)



Referenced Strong Rental History needed and We do Not Accept Applicants With Evictions or criminal background.



No Dangerous Dog Breeds Allowed and there will be a pet deposit required on Small Sized Breeds. $250 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit.



Viewing Times are provided if you Txt 305-951-4494



Please Apply Online at rentalsorlandofl.com



Standard Application Process Will Apply: Application Fees are Non Refundable so please ensure you have viewed the requirements. $70.00 Per Adult.



(RLNE2722327)