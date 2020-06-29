All apartments in Sanford
100 KELLY CIRCLE

100 Kelly Circle · No Longer Available
Location

100 Kelly Circle, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***GET $150 off the first month of rent if move in by April 1st. ***Gorgeous, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home located in Sanford FL! This beautiful property is FRESHLY PAINTED and features a great family room with soaring ceilings and french doors that open up to a spacious patio in the backyard. A Large eat-in kitchen overlooks the dining area and family room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry and counter space. There is tile throughout the living areas and NEW LAMINATE FLOORING in the bedrooms. A large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom! Enjoy the benefits of a new energy efficient air conditioner, a 2 car garage, and a home ready for an updated security system. Located in a quiet, family neighborhood close to the Orlando Sanford International airport with easy access major highways!! This charming home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 KELLY CIRCLE have any available units?
100 KELLY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 100 KELLY CIRCLE have?
Some of 100 KELLY CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 KELLY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
100 KELLY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 KELLY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 100 KELLY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 100 KELLY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 100 KELLY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 100 KELLY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 KELLY CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 KELLY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 100 KELLY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 100 KELLY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 100 KELLY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 100 KELLY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 KELLY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 KELLY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 KELLY CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.

