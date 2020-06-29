100 KELLY CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***GET $150 off the first month of rent if move in by April 1st. ***Gorgeous, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home located in Sanford FL! This beautiful property is FRESHLY PAINTED and features a great family room with soaring ceilings and french doors that open up to a spacious patio in the backyard. A Large eat-in kitchen overlooks the dining area and family room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry and counter space. There is tile throughout the living areas and NEW LAMINATE FLOORING in the bedrooms. A large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom! Enjoy the benefits of a new energy efficient air conditioner, a 2 car garage, and a home ready for an updated security system. Located in a quiet, family neighborhood close to the Orlando Sanford International airport with easy access major highways!! This charming home is a must see!