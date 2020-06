Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Five bedroom home with two car garage and pool. Privacy fenced yard on corner lot in Levitt Park. This neighborhood is the heart of Rockledge, just a minute away from I-95 and easy access to the Avenues at Viera, the Stadium, hospitals, VA Clinic, restaurants and just a 30 minute drive to OIA and 40 minutes to Orlando attractions. Jump on one of the causeways and you are minutes from the beaches.