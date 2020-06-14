/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
37 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rockledge, FL
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
806 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
Bartons
37 Barton Avenue
37 Barton Avenue, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
804 sqft
Power and Water INCLUDED in rent! Renovated home full of charm. This main floor suite is 804 sq ft. Two living areas. Eat- in kitchen with refrigerator and range oven. Flex space that could be used as a sitting room/dining or second living area.
Results within 5 miles of Rockledge
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
824 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
925 sqft
Welcome to Plantation Club at Suntree! Plantation Club has a new look. Visit today and see our upgraded homes! Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Melbourne, FL, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
818 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
Highlands of Viera East
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
951 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
803 sqft
Olea at Viera embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
Merritt Park Place
256 Parnell Street
256 Parnell Street, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL! Cozy Bungalow in the heart of Central Merritt Island. Small dogs welcome! Home has fresh paint and a new kitchen. Large back yard.
2380 N Tropical
2380 N Tropical Trl, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
Adorable and nicely updated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit in a great central Merritt Island location. Tile floor throughout. Owner takes care of lawn maintenance and trash pick up.
Crestview
870 N Cocoa Boulevard
870 Cocoa Boulevard, Cocoa, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Nice Large Unit near the River under Big Oaks ~ Small (8 unit) Project ~ Private Setting with Wooded View ~ Screened Porch with Storage Closet ~ Newer Tile Floors & Countertops ~ Updated Bathroom ~ Ceiling Fan in Bedroom ~ Large Breakfast Bar &
7667 N Wickham Road
7667 North Wickham Road, Brevard County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
752 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with nice wood laminate flooring in living room and bedrooms. Walk in closet, washer and dryer hook up with private closet. Very private outside porch, fully screened and looks out at trees.
Results within 10 miles of Rockledge
Cocoa North
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
775 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$840
593 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
732 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
James Landing
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
794 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,242
748 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
660 sqft
Quiet residential community near Melbourne Beach and convenient to I-95. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with oversized, screened lanais, open floor plans, and modern kitchens with dark wood cabinets.
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
700 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.
8401 N Atlantic Ave
8401 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
470 sqft
clean unit located in cape Canaveral florida walking distance to the beach,close to all. cruise ship at port, restaurant, shopping 5 mins to cocoa beach, 30 mins to Orlando.
2625 S Atlantic Avenue
2625 South Atlantic Avenue, Brevard County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
Available NOW! Can be 1 month! Easy on Your Budget is this 1/1 1st floor unit that can rent for 1 to 5 months.This Direct Ocean, side view is furnished and equipped. Located in South CB, a Quiet location with Beautiful Sunrises .
8600 Ridgewood Avenue
8600 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
800 sqft
This amazing condo unit is just enough for you to enjoy a short term get away. While partial ocean views from the condo, it is just steps away from the ocean. Very warmly decorated to make you feel you have a home away from home.
1830 N Atlantic Avenue
1830 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
888 sqft
Stunning views of the Atlantic from this seventh floor ocean front condo. This one bedroom condo has been fully renovated. Tile floors through out, stainless steel appliances and walk in closet. Plenty of storage space and washer/dryer in unit.
5317 Yarber Avenue
5317 Yarber Avenue, Sharpes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
576 sqft
Very cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath home! Newly updated! Home sits on 1/3 acre of land! Lawn service is included.
