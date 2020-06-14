165 Apartments for rent in Rockledge, FL with garage
Rockledge is the oldest city in Brevard County, Florida! It has a population of 24,920, and its name comes from the ledges of coquina rock that line the Indian River within it. It’s a warm and humid city that attracts more folks in the winter when it cools down a bit. There are a number of museums and places of historical significance here, such as the H.S. Williams House and Persimmon Mound. It also boasts a number of lovely parks and docks and lots of recreational activities. See more
Rockledge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.