Last updated June 14 2020

165 Apartments for rent in Rockledge, FL with garage

Rockledge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14
20 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14
$
23 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14
Ashwood Lakes
1 Unit Available
3853 San Miguel Lane
3853 San Miguel Lane, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1861 sqft
Enjoy this spacious 4 bedroom home with a great screened in patio overlooking the water. The community boasts a swimming pool, playground, tennis and a basketball court. Easy access to 95 and close to shoppng in the Avenues in Viera.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14
Woodsmere
1 Unit Available
1095 Woodsmere Parkway
1095 Woodsmere Parkway, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1890 sqft
Inviting, very nice and clean home, 4 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath. Everything freshly painted, newer appliances, and flooring. a A/C with heat installed in 2015. Pool with large deck area (39x32) perfect for entertaining is all screened.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14
Huntington Lakes
1 Unit Available
1140 Serengeti Way
1140 Serengeti Way, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
Wonderful short term rental for 6 months. No less than 3 months. Conveniently located centrally to wherever you need to be. Open floor plan with updated kitchen with a large island, 3 nice sized bedrooms and an office/ den.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14
Buckingham at Levitt Park
1 Unit Available
928 Beaverdale Lane
928 Beaverdale Lane, Rockledge, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Five bedroom home with two car garage and pool. Privacy fenced yard on corner lot in Levitt Park.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
443 Cobblewood Drive
443 Cobblewood Drive, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2033 sqft
Check out this STUNNING 4/2/2 oversized POOL home in the most sought after neighborhood in Rockledge! Close to Viera, I-95, shopping, entertainment and only 15 minutes to Patrick AFB and the beaches! This home features a spacious, split floor plan

1 of 29

Last updated June 14
Pelican Harbour
1 Unit Available
931 Osprey Lane
931 Osprey Lane, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1822 sqft
Come see this great rental in the desirable Pelican Harbour Subdivision! This four bedroom two bath concrete block home, features newer 2012 roof, newer 2012 air conditioner, gas furnace, split bedroom open floor plan with dining, living and family

1 of 16

Last updated June 14
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
362 Tunbridge Drive
362 Tunbridge Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2151 sqft
Three bedrooms plus office (could be 4th bedroom) in this spacious home in desirable Chelsea Park. Tile throughout/no carpet. Open floor plan with separate family room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo overlooking golf course, screened patio, private garage, gated community, stainless steel appliances, complex offers pool, exercise room, walking trails. Great location close to schools, shopping, restaurants.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14
Buckingham at Levitt Park
1 Unit Available
897 Levitt Parkway
897 Levitt Parkway, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1386 sqft
Don't miss this lovely 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the heart of Rockledge! Located in highly sought-after Levitt Park subdivision in area of excellent schools, close to upscale Viera shopping, dining, & entertainment, minutes to beaches & surrounding

1 of 18

Last updated June 14
Rockledge Villas
1 Unit Available
48 Burlington Avenue
48 Burlington Avenue, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Beautiful, private 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home in the highly desirable old Rockledge, near the Indian River! Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops, Wood/Tile flooring, move-in ready.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14
Buckingham at Levitt Park
1 Unit Available
3935 Harvest Circle
3935 Harvest Cir, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1976 sqft
This Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Harvest Cove.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
4107 Meander Place
4107 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious & open 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 1 car garage, 2nd floor condo unit in desirable Jameson Place. Neutral decor, large kitchen with 42'' cabinetry, cathedral ceiling & washer & dryer included.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4331 Collingtree Drive
4331 Collingtree Drive, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2476 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 4/3 located in desirable Viera North. This large home with spacious open floor plan backs up to the serene golf course and is perfect for that early morning cup of coffee, or early evening cocktail.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
4027 Meander Place
4027 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Jameson Place in Rockledge! Two bedroom two bath with one car garage! First floor entry and first floor garage. Utility room with stackable washer/dryer unit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14
Ashwood Lakes
1 Unit Available
3870 La Flor Drive
3870 La Flor Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1865 sqft
This beautiful well maintained home is a must see. Great location for NASA, Military or Central Brevard residence. Set in a quiet neighborhood with great schools. Private and a community pool, garage, appliances. Tenant occupied until 6/20/20.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4230 Woodhall Circle
4230 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
SHORT TERM AVAILABLE 7 to 9 MONTHS! FULLY FURNISHED! RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC! Great Viera East location! FURNISHED 2bed/2bath with a 2-Car Garage. Everything needed for a comfortable stay.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4881 Worthington Circle
4881 Worthington Circle, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1642 sqft
Don't miss this beautiful home in sought after gated community of Viera East Golf Club. This home is light and bright with a spacious open floor plan, gorgeous water views and a large screened patio.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4292 Woodhall Circle
4292 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1649 sqft
Beautiful, updated, & FULLY furnished villa overlooking the 2nd fairway in Viera East Golf Community of Woodhall. Enjoy golf course views from large Florida room! Immaculate open floor-plan w/ huge master & amazing master closet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13
Pine Cove
1 Unit Available
895 Wandering Pine Trail
895 Wandering Pine Trail, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1239 sqft
895 WANDERING PINE TRAIL, ROCKLEDGE - Lovely 3BD/2BA open floor plan home with a living/dining combo, window treatments and ceiling fans throughout. NEW ROOF AND NEW AC UNIT INSTALLED. Tiled living room,dinning room and kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14
Sabal Point
1 Unit Available
981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE
981 Riviera Point Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1957 sqft
Summer Leasing Special: Receive $500 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 6/15/2020. Start fresh this summer in your dream home. Special is subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14
Phillips Landing
1 Unit Available
2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE
2270 Bridgeport Cir, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1650 sqft
Imagine yourself in this spacious, stylish home! Featuring beautiful curb appeal and landscaping, the inviting space includes vinyl plank floors, stylish lighting fixtures, large windows, and an open floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14
Barrington
1 Unit Available
1852 BARRINGTON CIRCLE
1852 Barrington Circle, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,934
2236 sqft
**MOVE IN SPECIAL **
City Guide for Rockledge, FL

"Into the arms of Florida, Sailing down a highway." (- Patty Griffin)

Rockledge is the oldest city in Brevard County, Florida! It has a population of 24,920, and its name comes from the ledges of coquina rock that line the Indian River within it. It’s a warm and humid city that attracts more folks in the winter when it cools down a bit. There are a number of museums and places of historical significance here, such as the H.S. Williams House and Persimmon Mound. It also boasts a number of lovely parks and docks and lots of recreational activities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rockledge, FL

Rockledge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

