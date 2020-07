Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking garage package receiving trash valet cats allowed

Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today!



A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1. Find yourself minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment at Cocoa Village and The Avenue Viera. Take a short family trip and enjoy exhibits at Brevard Zoo, play a few rounds of golf at the neighboring Turtle Creek Golf Club or head up to the sparkling waters of Cocoa Beach. These affordable, conveniently designed apartment homes featuring one, two, three, and four bedroom floor plans offer distinctive Chef-Style Kitchens with Granite Countertops and Clean-Steel energy efficient appliances along with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.



At Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes, take advantage of the community amenities with heart healthy cardio & fitness studio or lounge in one of the hammocks or adirondack chairs overlookin