apartments with pool
151 Apartments for rent in Rockledge, FL with pool
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1572 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
1410 Huntington Lane
1410 Huntington Lane, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1008 sqft
55+ Condo with community pool. Beautifully updated condo overlooking lake. Come enjoy a serene setting while just minutes to shopping, beach and I95. One car private garage. Cable and Water included in the rent.
Rockledge Country Club Estates
1675 S Fiske Boulevard
1675 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1122 sqft
Welcome to Casa Verde! WATER, BASIC CABLE AND INTERNET (WIFI) is already included in this Rent.
Buckingham at Levitt Park
928 Beaverdale Lane
928 Beaverdale Lane, Rockledge, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Five bedroom home with two car garage and pool. Privacy fenced yard on corner lot in Levitt Park.
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1247 sqft
Enjoy the spectacular view and resort style living in one of the largest units in Ventura of Turtle Creek Condos.
1626 Peregrine Circle
1626 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1247 sqft
Available August 1, 2020. Well kept, beautiful CORNER UNIT, 3 bedroom/2 bath condo in Ventura at Turtle Creek. Master bedroom has walk in closet, view of pond and master bath with walk in shower.
Viera North
4230 Woodhall Circle
4230 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
SHORT TERM AVAILABLE 7 to 9 MONTHS! FULLY FURNISHED! RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC! Great Viera East location! FURNISHED 2bed/2bath with a 2-Car Garage. Everything needed for a comfortable stay.
4027 Meander Place
4027 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1484 sqft
Jameson Place in Rockledge! Spacious three bedroom two bath with one car garage! Super rare first floor unit with flex bedroom - great for office, den or playroom! Utility room with stackable washer/dryer unit. Extra storage room.
1515 Huntington Lane
1515 Huntington Lane, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Regency Pines two bedroom two bath first floor unit. Roomy open floor plan with living room/dining room area. Light and bright kitchen with room for kitchen table and chairs. Master bedroom and bath. Master has sliders to screened porch.
Ashwood Lakes
3863 La Flor Drive
3863 La Flor Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1617 sqft
Lakeside 3/2 split plan home with lots of amenities in desirable Ashwood Lakes. Walking distance to community pool, tennis, playground, and basketball.
Ashwood Lakes
3906 Montesino Drive
3906 Montesino Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1865 sqft
This beautiful home is nestled on a lake in a lovely subdivision in the heart of the mainland. Close to KSC, upscale shopping, PAFB, the beaches and Orlando.
Sonoma at Viera
3691 Chardonnay Drive
3691 Chardonnay Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2557 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING....Gorgeous Executive Rental in Gated Sonoma Community 4/3/3/Pool/Lake/Bonus room.
Island Pointe
490 Sail Lane
490 Sail Ln, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3201 sqft
UPGRADES GALORE in this tastefully decorated, fully furnished, luxury PENTHOUSE in gated Island Pointe! Panoramic top floor views of the Indian River from any part of the wrap-around balcony.
Viera North
1780 Rocky Wood Circle #106
1780 Rocky Wood Circle, Viera East, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 condo on ground floor available now in Rockledge - Large spacious 1/1 condo ground floor. Open floor plan living room/dining combined. Bathroom with Shower/tub combo, washer and dry included.
Viera North
2100 Durban Court
2100 Durban Court, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
Available Now! House sits on Viera East's signature 14th hole! This 3 bed, 2 bath home features cathedral ceilings & open, split bedroom floor-plan, the kitchen offers all appliances, including gas range. Breakfast bar, combined living dining room.
Viera North
1821 Long Iron Drive
1821 Long Iron Drive, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1326 sqft
This unit comes with a ONE CAR GARAGE. The interior boasts vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan, tiled living space and a screened porch overlooking the preserves for added privacy.
Viera North
2500 Addington Circle
2500 Addington Circle, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1570 sqft
Beautifully maintained and fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 baths plus library single family home with 2-car garage. Home complete with all appliances, small appliances, & household items. Move-in ready. Water and golf course views.
Viera North
1705 Sun Gazer Drive
1705 Sun Gazer Drive, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1676 sqft
Well cared for waterfront home in Viera! A must see 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Oversized screened in back porch overlooking lake.
Viera North
4951 Somerville Drive
4951 Somerville Drive, Viera East, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2275 sqft
**Application pending***4BR 3 Bath with a pool in Viera! Walk to Ralph Williams Elementary. Large open kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances.. Tile throughout main areas and laminate in the bedrooms.
4174 Dividend Avenue
4174 Dividend Avenue, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1096 sqft
Great townhome in the Veira /Rockledge area. Covered front porch and Balcony.2 Bedroom upstairs and living down
4978 Sprint Circle
4978 Sprint Circle, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1362 sqft
Beautiful, Viera Builder Augustine townhome is located in the sought after community of Stadium Villas. This practically brand new, end unit with a lake view is absolutely stunning.
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1134 sqft
Welcome to Plantation Club at Suntree! Plantation Club has a new look. Visit today and see our upgraded homes! Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Melbourne, FL, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1420 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Highlands of Viera East
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1520 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
