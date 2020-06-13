67 Furnished Apartments for rent in Rockledge, FL
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Huntington Lakes
1 Unit Available
1140 Serengeti Way
1140 Serengeti Way, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
Wonderful short term rental for 6 months. No less than 3 months. Conveniently located centrally to wherever you need to be. Open floor plan with updated kitchen with a large island, 3 nice sized bedrooms and an office/ den.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4292 Woodhall Circle
4292 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1649 sqft
Beautiful, updated, & FULLY furnished villa overlooking the 2nd fairway in Viera East Golf Community of Woodhall. Enjoy golf course views from large Florida room! Immaculate open floor-plan w/ huge master & amazing master closet.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4230 Woodhall Circle
4230 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
SHORT TERM AVAILABLE 7 to 9 MONTHS! FULLY FURNISHED! RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC! Great Viera East location! FURNISHED 2bed/2bath with a 2-Car Garage. Everything needed for a comfortable stay.
Results within 1 mile of Rockledge
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
93 Brevard Avenue
93 Brevard Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
3341 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 2020. 6 MONTHS MINUMUM. Stunning luxury condo building full luxury living fully furnished turn key. The condo is built to the highest quality standards, full marble floors and stunning layout for functionality and live-ability.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Island Pointe
1 Unit Available
490 Sail Lane
490 Sail Ln, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3201 sqft
UPGRADES GALORE in this tastefully decorated, fully furnished, luxury PENTHOUSE in gated Island Pointe! Panoramic top floor views of the Indian River from any part of the wrap-around balcony.
Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
1780 Rocky Wood Circle
1780 Rocky Wood Circle, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1173 sqft
This fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has beautiful updates throughout. The floor Plan is open and spacious with vaulted ceiling. Laundry closet with washer and dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Rockledge
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Broadview Manor
1 Unit Available
139 Circle Drive
139 Circle Dr, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Fully furnished home includes cable, water, lawn, and power. 3 month min rental agreement applicants pay $50 per person for full background check. Deposit of first and security if application is approved. NO PETS. Past evictions will not be approved.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
6915 Renshaw Drive
6915 Renshaw Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1962 sqft
55+ Community of Heritage Isle.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Glen Isles
1 Unit Available
1260 Island Drive
1260 Island Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1696 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully remodeled waterfront fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home on the water. Updated throughout the house with attention to details.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
6828 Toland Drive
6828 Toland Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1194 sqft
Heritage Isle 55+ Community. Immaculate, Fourth floor unit. Move in Ready. Rent includes Water, Cable and Internet. The Ashbury Floor Plan. Fully Furnished. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Eat in Kitchen features Breakfast Bar and all appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6436 Klein Lane
6436 Klein Lane, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1407 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH THAT IS TASTEFULLY FURNISHED AND CARED FOR. ENJOY SOME OF THE BEST AMENITIES IN THIS 55+ GATED COMMUNITY. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 1 CAR GARAGE, SCREENED IN PATIO, WASHER AND DRYER.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
River Heights
1 Unit Available
112 Highview Drive
112 Highview Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1945 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home tucked away in the River Heights community along Indian River Drive! This home has been completely remodeled, including a new roof in 2017, hurricane impact windows, new kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring, new
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2714 Spur Drive
2714 Spur Dr, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1783 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED-LOREN COVE END UNIT! Come and see this 2 Bed plus FLEX Room, 2 Bath with 2-Car Garage Duplex unit. Open concept floor plan creates the perfect atmosphere for entertaining. Large Kitchen Island with plenty of seating.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
205 Palmetto Ave
205 Palmetto Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1033 sqft
Pristine and bright, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms nicely appointed furnished condo in Merritt Island. Walking distance to all amenities and a short drive to Cocoa Beach, KSC, cruise ships, MCO and Disney attractions.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
6848 Toland Drive
6848 Toland Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1232 sqft
Pending Gorgeous Lake and Duran Golf Views from this top floor, corner, spacious 2 bedroom & 2 bath, 55 Plus, Heritage Isle Condo. Ready for you to move right in is this Beautifully furnished.
Results within 10 miles of Rockledge
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1307 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2020 N Atlantic Avenue
2020 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated one-bedroom, one-bath ground floor condo in desirable Twin Towers condominium. Bring only your toothbrush, move-in ready fully furnished unit.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Montecito
1 Unit Available
746 Ventura Dr
746 Ventura Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1393 sqft
746 Ventura Dr Available 07/01/20 FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME! - FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME IN THE LOVELY GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTECITO! Only steps away from not only the large resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Emerald Seas Condos
3400 Ocean Beach Blvd, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2027 sqft
Available May 1 through October 30 each year, and occasionally January through April. ENJOY THE SUN, BEACH AND OCEAN BREEZE.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shores of Artesia
1 Unit Available
436 Sailfish Avenue
436 Sailfish Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1332 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020! Recently, remodeled, townhouse across street from the beach/ocean .End unit provides very private fenced yard with lovely screened porch for outdoor living all year round.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
295 Highway A1a
295 Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1627 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW UPDATED & GORGEOUS!! Short term ! Warm Ocean Breezes & the sound of the surf add the finishing touch to this furnished & fully equipped top floor DIRECT OCEAN 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with private oceanfront balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8922 Laguna Lane
8922 Laguna Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1862 sqft
Luxury condo living along the quiet solitude of the Banana River. This 5th story penthouse features wraparound balcony w/ exits from almost every room; offering panoramic views of the river, cruise ship basin, & KSC.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Montecito
1 Unit Available
129 Redondo Drive
129 Redondo Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1947 sqft
Welcome to Montecito, a beautiful gated beachside community offering an ideal location just a short walk to the beach, manicured grounds and charming spanish style architecture.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
555 Fillmore Avenue
555 Fillmore Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1196 sqft
RENTED FROM AUGUST -MARCH 31, 2020. AND ALSO BOOKED FOR MAY 2020. Price for Aug - December is $2500 + sales tax. Lovely scenic gated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo directly facing the ocean.
