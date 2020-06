Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful short term rental for 6 months. No less than 3 months. Conveniently located centrally to wherever you need to be. Open floor plan with updated kitchen with a large island, 3 nice sized bedrooms and an office/ den. Tastefully furnished and stocked with kitchenware, linens, etc. Great for a transitional move or temporary contract job. Imagine sitting out on the screened in lanai overlooking the pond and enjoying the great Florida weather. Rented through September 2020. Available October through end of December 2020.