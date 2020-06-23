9905 Cristina Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL, NEWLY REMODELED HOME



This spacious single-family home offers 3 bed, 2 baths, with approximately 1875 square feet of living space PLUS SCREEN PATIO and an attached garage is now on the market. This updated 3-bedrooms 2-bath home with vaulted ceilings located in the highly sought after school district for middle school and high school. The home features neutral paint, lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and comfortably sized bedrooms. Located less 15 min from Tampa, FL. Screened in porch, garage, tile, and hardwood throughout, columns, and fenced backyard. Come take a look today. Vaulted ceiling. Staining less steel refrigerator and stove. Large Garage. Nearby schools include Riverview High School, Kid's Community College Charter School Southeast Campus, and Kid's Community College & Middle Charter School.



(RLNE4993794)