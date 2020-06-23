All apartments in Riverview
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

9905 Cristina Drive

9905 Cristina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9905 Cristina Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
BEAUTIFUL, NEWLY REMODELED HOME

This spacious single-family home offers 3 bed, 2 baths, with approximately 1875 square feet of living space PLUS SCREEN PATIO and an attached garage is now on the market. This updated 3-bedrooms 2-bath home with vaulted ceilings located in the highly sought after school district for middle school and high school. The home features neutral paint, lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and comfortably sized bedrooms. Located less 15 min from Tampa, FL. Screened in porch, garage, tile, and hardwood throughout, columns, and fenced backyard. Come take a look today. Vaulted ceiling. Staining less steel refrigerator and stove. Large Garage. Nearby schools include Riverview High School, Kid's Community College Charter School Southeast Campus, and Kid's Community College & Middle Charter School.

(RLNE4993794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9905 Cristina Drive have any available units?
9905 Cristina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9905 Cristina Drive have?
Some of 9905 Cristina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9905 Cristina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9905 Cristina Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9905 Cristina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9905 Cristina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 9905 Cristina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9905 Cristina Drive does offer parking.
Does 9905 Cristina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9905 Cristina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9905 Cristina Drive have a pool?
No, 9905 Cristina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9905 Cristina Drive have accessible units?
No, 9905 Cristina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9905 Cristina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9905 Cristina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
