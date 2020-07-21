9818 WHITE BARN WAY

Amenities

RENT INCLUDES POOL AND LAWN CARE!!! This home has it all! Great Room floor plan - this 4 BR, 3 BA + Bonus Room + Pool + is

conveniently located close to top rated schools, interstate and shopping. New flooring just installed at the end of July throughout the downstairs and Master Bedroom! Great curb appeal, with well maintained landscaping. Kitchen features Zodiac counter tops, center island, smooth top range, tile backsplash and breakfast nook. The Great Room is huge! It has been extended 8' X 20' and has sliding doors leading out to the screened-in pool area. Master bedroom is downstairs and features tray ceiling; master bath has cultured marble counter tops, large walk-in shower and a nice sized closet. Upstairs features a bonus room, bedroom and full bath, ideal for guests or great for a full time suite. *Updated pictures are being taken 8/6*