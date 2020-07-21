All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 9818 WHITE BARN WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
9818 WHITE BARN WAY
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

9818 WHITE BARN WAY

9818 White Barn Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9818 White Barn Way, Riverview, FL 33569
Boyette

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
RENT INCLUDES POOL AND LAWN CARE!!! This home has it all! Great Room floor plan - this 4 BR, 3 BA + Bonus Room + Pool + is
conveniently located close to top rated schools, interstate and shopping. New flooring just installed at the end of July throughout the downstairs and Master Bedroom! Great curb appeal, with well maintained landscaping. Kitchen features Zodiac counter tops, center island, smooth top range, tile backsplash and breakfast nook. The Great Room is huge! It has been extended 8' X 20' and has sliding doors leading out to the screened-in pool area. Master bedroom is downstairs and features tray ceiling; master bath has cultured marble counter tops, large walk-in shower and a nice sized closet. Upstairs features a bonus room, bedroom and full bath, ideal for guests or great for a full time suite. *Updated pictures are being taken 8/6*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9818 WHITE BARN WAY have any available units?
9818 WHITE BARN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9818 WHITE BARN WAY have?
Some of 9818 WHITE BARN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9818 WHITE BARN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9818 WHITE BARN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9818 WHITE BARN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9818 WHITE BARN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 9818 WHITE BARN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9818 WHITE BARN WAY offers parking.
Does 9818 WHITE BARN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9818 WHITE BARN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9818 WHITE BARN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9818 WHITE BARN WAY has a pool.
Does 9818 WHITE BARN WAY have accessible units?
No, 9818 WHITE BARN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9818 WHITE BARN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9818 WHITE BARN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRiverview 2 Bedroom Apartments
Riverview Apartments with GymsRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa