Lovely townhouse in the gated Villages of Bloomingdale located on a pond with no back door neighbors. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has nice appliances. Move in ready. You will also enjoy hanging out a the resort style community pool. Near I-75, US 301 and the LeRoy Selman expressway. Just minutes from the mall and all the restaurants in Brandon. This townhouse is light and airy, and ready to move into. Pets ok with approval.