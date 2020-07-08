9623 Carlsdale Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Come see this spacious 2-story townhouse located in the gated Villages of Bloomingdale community in Riverview! Townhouse has 3 full bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a half bathroom downstairs for convenience. There is new flooring throughout and new carpet upstairs, new kitchen counter tops. Upstairs floor plan is split between the master bedroom and 2 other guest rooms. The master bedroom has its own bathroom with garden tub/shower combo and large walk-in closet. Full size washer and dryer connections and 2nd full bathroom also located upstairs. Downstairs has the 1 car garage to utilize for parking or extra storage. The Villages of Bloomingdale has a recreation center including a community swimming pool, fitness center, and playground.



**Move in is subject to HOA approval. Must fill out a separate $75.00 (per adult) application with HOA. Please allow 14 business days for HOA processing before move in**



Visit our website for a FREE application!



www.realnetpropertymanagement.com