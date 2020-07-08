All apartments in Riverview
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:40 AM

9623 Carlsdale Dr

9623 Carlsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9623 Carlsdale Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Come see this spacious 2-story townhouse located in the gated Villages of Bloomingdale community in Riverview! Townhouse has 3 full bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a half bathroom downstairs for convenience. There is new flooring throughout and new carpet upstairs, new kitchen counter tops. Upstairs floor plan is split between the master bedroom and 2 other guest rooms. The master bedroom has its own bathroom with garden tub/shower combo and large walk-in closet. Full size washer and dryer connections and 2nd full bathroom also located upstairs. Downstairs has the 1 car garage to utilize for parking or extra storage. The Villages of Bloomingdale has a recreation center including a community swimming pool, fitness center, and playground.

**Move in is subject to HOA approval. Must fill out a separate $75.00 (per adult) application with HOA. Please allow 14 business days for HOA processing before move in**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9623 Carlsdale Dr have any available units?
9623 Carlsdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9623 Carlsdale Dr have?
Some of 9623 Carlsdale Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9623 Carlsdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9623 Carlsdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9623 Carlsdale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9623 Carlsdale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 9623 Carlsdale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9623 Carlsdale Dr offers parking.
Does 9623 Carlsdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9623 Carlsdale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9623 Carlsdale Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9623 Carlsdale Dr has a pool.
Does 9623 Carlsdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 9623 Carlsdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9623 Carlsdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9623 Carlsdale Dr has units with dishwashers.

