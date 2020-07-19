All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 9526 TOCOBAGA PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
9526 TOCOBAGA PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9526 TOCOBAGA PLACE

9526 Tocobaga Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9526 Tocobaga Pl, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand-new townhome in a luxury new development in Riverview, Florida with 3-bedrooms plus a versatile loft! The gourmet kitchen comes with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, stainless steel sink, and upgraded pull-down faucet. The unit is centrally located with easy access to freeways and walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Has all the amenities you need including a washer and dryer and refrigerator. Just bring your decorating good taste and move right in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9526 TOCOBAGA PLACE have any available units?
9526 TOCOBAGA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9526 TOCOBAGA PLACE have?
Some of 9526 TOCOBAGA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9526 TOCOBAGA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9526 TOCOBAGA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9526 TOCOBAGA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9526 TOCOBAGA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 9526 TOCOBAGA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9526 TOCOBAGA PLACE offers parking.
Does 9526 TOCOBAGA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9526 TOCOBAGA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9526 TOCOBAGA PLACE have a pool?
No, 9526 TOCOBAGA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9526 TOCOBAGA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9526 TOCOBAGA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9526 TOCOBAGA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9526 TOCOBAGA PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Apartments with GymsRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa