Riverview, FL
9526 NEWDALE WAY
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:29 AM

9526 NEWDALE WAY

9526 Newdale Way · No Longer Available
Location

9526 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
media room
AFFORDABLE, MOVE-IN-READY 2nd-floor condo perfectly located in a gated Riverview community. This 3 bed, 2 Bath unit offers Tile in all wet areas and NEW LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FRESHLY PAINTED, AND PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, ample wood cabinetry, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. The kitchen overlooks the large dining/living area with a sliding door to a screened balcony with private view, where you can enjoy coffee in the morning or relax after work. Across the living area are 2 spacious bedrooms with a shared full bath and a laundry closet with a stackable washer/dryer. The split floor plan allows for privacy to the large master suite with walk-in closet, and en suite master bath with tub/shower. Each unit has assigned parking. WATER, GARBAGE, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT. The Villages of Bloomingdale community offers gated entry, pools, playground and fitness center. Convenient location provides easy access to shopping, dining, theaters and only .25 miles from I-75 and Hwy. 301 which allows easy access to Tampa and MacDill AFB, Tampa Airport, St. Pete and Bay Area beaches. PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND READY FOR MOVE IN! Come see this adorable condo today and make it your own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9526 NEWDALE WAY have any available units?
9526 NEWDALE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9526 NEWDALE WAY have?
Some of 9526 NEWDALE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9526 NEWDALE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9526 NEWDALE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9526 NEWDALE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9526 NEWDALE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 9526 NEWDALE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9526 NEWDALE WAY offers parking.
Does 9526 NEWDALE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9526 NEWDALE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9526 NEWDALE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9526 NEWDALE WAY has a pool.
Does 9526 NEWDALE WAY have accessible units?
No, 9526 NEWDALE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9526 NEWDALE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9526 NEWDALE WAY has units with dishwashers.

