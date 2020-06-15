9523 Grovedale Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony gym pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

The Villages of Bloomingdale 3 bedroom 2 baths. Great floor plan with the kitchen being open to the living room/dining area and featuring a breakfast bar for extra seating space. 1st floor unit, split bedrooms, inside utility room with washer/dryer included and a screened balcony. The Villages of Bloomingdale is a private neighborhood with individually gated villages, ideally located just 1/4 mile west of Hwy 301 on Progress Boulevard and minutes from Interstate I-75 and the Leroy Selmon Crosstown Expressway, making travel to business, shopping and entertainment convenient. Community features sculptured pool, fitness center, clubhouse and playground