Last updated May 22 2019 at 11:33 PM

9523 Grovedale Cir

9523 Grovedale Cir · No Longer Available
Location

9523 Grovedale Cir, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
The Villages of Bloomingdale 3 bedroom 2 baths. Great floor plan with the kitchen being open to the living room/dining area and featuring a breakfast bar for extra seating space. 1st floor unit, split bedrooms, inside utility room with washer/dryer included and a screened balcony. The Villages of Bloomingdale is a private neighborhood with individually gated villages, ideally located just 1/4 mile west of Hwy 301 on Progress Boulevard and minutes from Interstate I-75 and the Leroy Selmon Crosstown Expressway, making travel to business, shopping and entertainment convenient. Community features sculptured pool, fitness center, clubhouse and playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9523 Grovedale Cir have any available units?
9523 Grovedale Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9523 Grovedale Cir have?
Some of 9523 Grovedale Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9523 Grovedale Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9523 Grovedale Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9523 Grovedale Cir pet-friendly?
No, 9523 Grovedale Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 9523 Grovedale Cir offer parking?
No, 9523 Grovedale Cir does not offer parking.
Does 9523 Grovedale Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9523 Grovedale Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9523 Grovedale Cir have a pool?
Yes, 9523 Grovedale Cir has a pool.
Does 9523 Grovedale Cir have accessible units?
No, 9523 Grovedale Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9523 Grovedale Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 9523 Grovedale Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
