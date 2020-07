Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Here is your chance Rent this awesome large two story town house in the gated community of Riverwalk. Wood floors, covered patio. large one car garage. wood cabinets. Enjoy the community pool, free water, cable, and lawn care. Very convenient location to everything! Hurry before it's gone! Tenant occupied 24-48 hour notice required for showings.