6903 MATHERS LANE

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Remodeled 2 bedroom / 1 bath villa with carport on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Remodeled ! ! ! Newer kitchen cabinets, newer kitchen countertops that are granite / quartz, newer sink, newer faucet, updated appliances, tile floors in all main areas, newer bathroom vanity and faucet, and much more! Open floor plan with great room. Large fenced yard! Your own driveway, carport, outside storage, central heat and air, washer & dryer hookups. Square footage is approximate. Septic and Water is $55 a month. Please call today to schedule an appointment! Extremely nice villa! Please drive by the property first before calling - there is no sign so after you drive by call your Realtor to schedule an appointment to see the inside. If you respond via email, you MUST include your phone number to receive a response. Application will include rental history / ownership, background, credit, and income. Pets allowed, but breed restrictions. From I-75 / Crosstown, South on 301, Left on Bloomingdale, Right on Providence, Left on Crescent Lake, Right on Mathers 6903 B Mathers Lane Riverview, FL (left side of the building)