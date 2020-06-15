All apartments in Riverview
6903 MATHERS LANE

Location

6903 Mathers Lane, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Remodeled 2 bedroom / 1 bath villa with carport on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Remodeled ! ! ! Newer kitchen cabinets, newer kitchen countertops that are granite / quartz, newer sink, newer faucet, updated appliances, tile floors in all main areas, newer bathroom vanity and faucet, and much more! Open floor plan with great room. Large fenced yard! Your own driveway, carport, outside storage, central heat and air, washer & dryer hookups. Square footage is approximate. Septic and Water is $55 a month. Please call today to schedule an appointment! Extremely nice villa! Please drive by the property first before calling - there is no sign so after you drive by call your Realtor to schedule an appointment to see the inside. If you respond via email, you MUST include your phone number to receive a response. Application will include rental history / ownership, background, credit, and income. Pets allowed, but breed restrictions. From I-75 / Crosstown, South on 301, Left on Bloomingdale, Right on Providence, Left on Crescent Lake, Right on Mathers 6903 B Mathers Lane Riverview, FL (left side of the building)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6903 MATHERS LANE have any available units?
6903 MATHERS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6903 MATHERS LANE have?
Some of 6903 MATHERS LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6903 MATHERS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6903 MATHERS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6903 MATHERS LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6903 MATHERS LANE is pet friendly.
Does 6903 MATHERS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6903 MATHERS LANE offers parking.
Does 6903 MATHERS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6903 MATHERS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6903 MATHERS LANE have a pool?
No, 6903 MATHERS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6903 MATHERS LANE have accessible units?
No, 6903 MATHERS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6903 MATHERS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6903 MATHERS LANE has units with dishwashers.
