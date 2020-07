Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Located in the very desirable St. Charles Place, this 2 BR/2.5 bath townhouse is a great find. It is bright and airy with a living room, dining room, kitchen on the first floor, 2 bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, and the laundry room upstairs. Ceiling fans, all kitchen appliances and washer and dryer are included. The location is near shopping and all major highways. It is just waiting for you to make it a home.