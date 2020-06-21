6807 MATHERS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Brandon - Riverview Area - AVAILABLE for July 1st move in - NOT AVAIL for earlier move in - Gorgeous Remodeled 2 bedroom / 1 bath villa with carport on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Updated kitchen, NO CARPET - tile in all main areas and wood looking vinyl in the bedrooms. Open floor plan with great room. Large fenced yard! Villa is attached, but you have your own private fenced yard, your own driveway and carport, outside storage, central heat and air, washer & dryer hookups. Square footage is approximate. There is no dining room in this villa but there is a small eating area in the kitchen. Septic and water usage is $55 a month. Please drive by the property before calling. There is no sign so once you drive by please call your realtor to schedule to see the inside. The property will not be ready for move in until July 1st, no exceptions. Please call today to schedule an appointment! Extremely nice villa! If you respond via email, you must send a phone number to receive a response.