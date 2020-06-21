All apartments in Riverview
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

6807 MATHERS LANE

6807 Mathers Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6807 Mathers Lane, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Brandon - Riverview Area - AVAILABLE for July 1st move in - NOT AVAIL for earlier move in - Gorgeous Remodeled 2 bedroom / 1 bath villa with carport on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Updated kitchen, NO CARPET - tile in all main areas and wood looking vinyl in the bedrooms. Open floor plan with great room. Large fenced yard! Villa is attached, but you have your own private fenced yard, your own driveway and carport, outside storage, central heat and air, washer & dryer hookups. Square footage is approximate. There is no dining room in this villa but there is a small eating area in the kitchen. Septic and water usage is $55 a month. Please drive by the property before calling. There is no sign so once you drive by please call your realtor to schedule to see the inside. The property will not be ready for move in until July 1st, no exceptions. Please call today to schedule an appointment! Extremely nice villa! If you respond via email, you must send a phone number to receive a response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6807 MATHERS LANE have any available units?
6807 MATHERS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6807 MATHERS LANE have?
Some of 6807 MATHERS LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6807 MATHERS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6807 MATHERS LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6807 MATHERS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6807 MATHERS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6807 MATHERS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6807 MATHERS LANE does offer parking.
Does 6807 MATHERS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6807 MATHERS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6807 MATHERS LANE have a pool?
No, 6807 MATHERS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6807 MATHERS LANE have accessible units?
No, 6807 MATHERS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6807 MATHERS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6807 MATHERS LANE has units with dishwashers.
