6801 MATHERS LANE

Brandon-Riverview area Available for August 1st move-in. Gorgeous remodeled villa! Open floor plan with great room. Located on a quite cul-de-sac street, this villa is charming and has quiet atmosphere. Villa is in excellent condition with wood plank vinyl flooring Beautiful view from kitchen sink to pleasant wooded, natural preserve area in rear of home. Nice fenced backyard. Home featuring easy care all laminate wood grain looking flooring. Bedrooms feature large closets are light and bright. Carport has large storage utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Villa is attached but you have your own private fenced yard and your own driveway and carport. Water is included and septic is $45 per month. It is located close to some of the best schools, shopping, restaurants, and the Brandon Mall. If you respond by email you must put a phone number for response. Please drive by property prior to sending email. There is no sign in the yard. Some pictures are of similar unit since this one was not available for pictures. Square footage is approximate. MUST WEAR MASK AND FOLLOW CDC GUIDELINES ON SHOWINGS