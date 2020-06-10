All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 6801 MATHERS LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
6801 MATHERS LANE
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:20 PM

6801 MATHERS LANE

6801 Mathers Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6801 Mathers Lane, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Brandon-Riverview area Available for August 1st move-in. Gorgeous remodeled villa! Open floor plan with great room. Located on a quite cul-de-sac street, this villa is charming and has quiet atmosphere. Villa is in excellent condition with wood plank vinyl flooring Beautiful view from kitchen sink to pleasant wooded, natural preserve area in rear of home. Nice fenced backyard. Home featuring easy care all laminate wood grain looking flooring. Bedrooms feature large closets are light and bright. Carport has large storage utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Villa is attached but you have your own private fenced yard and your own driveway and carport. Water is included and septic is $45 per month. It is located close to some of the best schools, shopping, restaurants, and the Brandon Mall. If you respond by email you must put a phone number for response. Please drive by property prior to sending email. There is no sign in the yard. Some pictures are of similar unit since this one was not available for pictures. Square footage is approximate. MUST WEAR MASK AND FOLLOW CDC GUIDELINES ON SHOWINGS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 MATHERS LANE have any available units?
6801 MATHERS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6801 MATHERS LANE have?
Some of 6801 MATHERS LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 MATHERS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6801 MATHERS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 MATHERS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6801 MATHERS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6801 MATHERS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6801 MATHERS LANE offers parking.
Does 6801 MATHERS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6801 MATHERS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 MATHERS LANE have a pool?
No, 6801 MATHERS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6801 MATHERS LANE have accessible units?
No, 6801 MATHERS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 MATHERS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6801 MATHERS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Apartments with GymsRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa