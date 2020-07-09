6316 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities

Beautiful townhome in gated community in the heart of Riverview. This spacious home has an open floor plan with living room,kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom on the first level. The other 2 bedrooms are upstairs and offer plenty of closet space each with their own private bathroom. The townhome sits on a gorgeous pond with plenty of watchable wildlife. Loaded with extras like tile downstairs, laminate upstairs, inside utility upstairs, sliding doors, a screened patio and much more, this home is a must see!