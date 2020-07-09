All apartments in Riverview
6316 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE
6316 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE

6316 Osprey Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6316 Osprey Lake Circle, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful townhome in gated community in the heart of Riverview. This spacious home has an open floor plan with living room,kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom on the first level. The other 2 bedrooms are upstairs and offer plenty of closet space each with their own private bathroom. The townhome sits on a gorgeous pond with plenty of watchable wildlife. Loaded with extras like tile downstairs, laminate upstairs, inside utility upstairs, sliding doors, a screened patio and much more, this home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6316 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
6316 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6316 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 6316 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6316 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6316 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6316 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6316 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6316 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6316 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6316 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 6316 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 6316 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6316 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6316 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

