Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Well maintained 3 /2 /1 w/ fenced back yard, nice kitchen with maple cabinets, formal living/dining, split floor plan and great curb appeal. The area has an A rated elementary school, charter school and daycare close by make this location so convenient. Shopping, Dining and I-75/ Crosstown Expressway just a couple minutes away! Only 25 minutes to Tampa and MacDill AFB