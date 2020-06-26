All apartments in Riverview
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

6222 HADLEY COMMONS DRIVE

6222 Hadley Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6222 Hadley Commons Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Amazing location right off Bloomingdale Avenue, Welcome to Winthrop Town Villages in Riverview! This corner unit is a rare find, complete with 2,558 SQ feet and a 2 car garage this townhome features large rooms with 10 foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, formal dining room, stainless steel appliances, and carpeted with beige berber carpeting. Expansive living area off the kitchen and den/office in the front of the home. Large 2nd and 3rd bedroom with loft area upstairs. Master bedroom is located on the first floor. Club House and pool are across the street from your new home. Enjoy your screened in lanai as well as the fenced backyard with decorative iron railing fencing. This is a true LUXURY townhome in a wonderful community, call us today to schedule a showing. Walking distance to Winthrop Town Center, you will be close to Publix, Starbucks, Acropolis and the newly opened Ciccio! This unit is available for immediate move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6222 HADLEY COMMONS DRIVE have any available units?
6222 HADLEY COMMONS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6222 HADLEY COMMONS DRIVE have?
Some of 6222 HADLEY COMMONS DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6222 HADLEY COMMONS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6222 HADLEY COMMONS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6222 HADLEY COMMONS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6222 HADLEY COMMONS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6222 HADLEY COMMONS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6222 HADLEY COMMONS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6222 HADLEY COMMONS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6222 HADLEY COMMONS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6222 HADLEY COMMONS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6222 HADLEY COMMONS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6222 HADLEY COMMONS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6222 HADLEY COMMONS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6222 HADLEY COMMONS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6222 HADLEY COMMONS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
