6222 HADLEY COMMONS DRIVE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Amazing location right off Bloomingdale Avenue, Welcome to Winthrop Town Villages in Riverview! This corner unit is a rare find, complete with 2,558 SQ feet and a 2 car garage this townhome features large rooms with 10 foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, formal dining room, stainless steel appliances, and carpeted with beige berber carpeting. Expansive living area off the kitchen and den/office in the front of the home. Large 2nd and 3rd bedroom with loft area upstairs. Master bedroom is located on the first floor. Club House and pool are across the street from your new home. Enjoy your screened in lanai as well as the fenced backyard with decorative iron railing fencing. This is a true LUXURY townhome in a wonderful community, call us today to schedule a showing. Walking distance to Winthrop Town Center, you will be close to Publix, Starbucks, Acropolis and the newly opened Ciccio! This unit is available for immediate move in