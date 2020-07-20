All apartments in Riverview
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104

5817 Legacy Crescent Pl 104 · No Longer Available
Location

5817 Legacy Crescent Pl 104, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 Available 07/15/19 RIVERVIEW: Allegro Palms Community - Ground Floor - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Popular gated community of Allegro Palms! Must see this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with screened lanai with water view. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar. Other features include inside laundry room with washer/dryer, built-in shelving in living room, walk-in closets in both bedrooms, ceiling fans and a storage closet on the lanai.
This wonderful complex has resort style living. Gated, Clubhouse with Fitness Center, Movie Theatre, Tennis Court, Swimming Pool, BBQ Area. Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy. Don't miss out on this one - come see today!

FEATURES:
1st floor unit
All appliances
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Open floor plan
Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer
Walk-in Closets
Ceiling Fans
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Screened Patio
Water/Sewer/Trash Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

SCHOOLS:
Ippolito Elementary
Giunta Middle
Spoto High

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE4084592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 have any available units?
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 have?
Some of 5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 currently offering any rent specials?
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 is pet friendly.
Does 5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 offer parking?
No, 5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 does not offer parking.
Does 5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 have a pool?
Yes, 5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 has a pool.
Does 5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 have accessible units?
Yes, 5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 has accessible units.
Does 5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
