5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 Available 07/15/19 RIVERVIEW: Allegro Palms Community - Ground Floor - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Popular gated community of Allegro Palms! Must see this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with screened lanai with water view. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar. Other features include inside laundry room with washer/dryer, built-in shelving in living room, walk-in closets in both bedrooms, ceiling fans and a storage closet on the lanai.
This wonderful complex has resort style living. Gated, Clubhouse with Fitness Center, Movie Theatre, Tennis Court, Swimming Pool, BBQ Area. Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy. Don't miss out on this one - come see today!
FEATURES:
1st floor unit
All appliances
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Open floor plan
Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer
Walk-in Closets
Ceiling Fans
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Screened Patio
Water/Sewer/Trash Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy
SCHOOLS:
Ippolito Elementary
Giunta Middle
Spoto High
HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.
Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
Application Process:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!
