Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201 Available 04/15/19 Allegro Palm Condo - 2BR/2BA - Water/Garbage is Included - This 2BR/2BA condo is located in the gated community of Allegro Palm. Great location for a downtown Tampa commute via the Crosstown Expressway. This community features a secure gated entry, kids' playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, and more. This second floor unit has brand new carpet and washer/dryer hookups inside, along with a screened-in porch. Water, sewer, and garbage is included in the rent.



Rent is $1095.00/month. Security deposit is $600. Application fee is $35/per adult. No smoking. A small pet under 25 lbs. may be considered on a case-by-case basis. A non-refundable pet fee of $300 is required.



Call Russ with questions or to schedule a showing @ 727-565-4548.



Imperium Real Estate Services, Inc.

W. Russ Smith

Licensed Real Estate Broker

727-481-0570

ImperiumRealEstate@gmail.com



(RLNE4399767)