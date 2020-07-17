All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201

5815 Legacy Crescent Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5815 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201 Available 04/15/19 Allegro Palm Condo - 2BR/2BA - Water/Garbage is Included - This 2BR/2BA condo is located in the gated community of Allegro Palm. Great location for a downtown Tampa commute via the Crosstown Expressway. This community features a secure gated entry, kids' playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, and more. This second floor unit has brand new carpet and washer/dryer hookups inside, along with a screened-in porch. Water, sewer, and garbage is included in the rent.

Rent is $1095.00/month. Security deposit is $600. Application fee is $35/per adult. No smoking. A small pet under 25 lbs. may be considered on a case-by-case basis. A non-refundable pet fee of $300 is required.

Call Russ with questions or to schedule a showing @ 727-565-4548.

Imperium Real Estate Services, Inc.
W. Russ Smith
Licensed Real Estate Broker
727-481-0570
ImperiumRealEstate@gmail.com

(RLNE4399767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201 have any available units?
5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201 have?
Some of 5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201 offer parking?
No, 5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201 does not offer parking.
Does 5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201 have a pool?
Yes, 5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201 has a pool.
Does 5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5815 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Apartments with GymsRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa