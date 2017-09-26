5803 Legacy Crescent Pl #302

All apartments in Riverview
Location

5803 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
car wash area
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
RIVERVIEW: Allegro Palms - 1 bed/1 bath condo, 3rd Floor - AVAILABLE NOW! Resort style condo in the gated community of Allegro Palm. This one bedroom, one bath unit is on the third floor. Living room/dining room combination, inside utility room, ceiling fans and a screened balcony with storage area.
This maintenance-free community has a huge lake with lighted fountains, a twenty-four hour fitness facility with TV, 2 huge pools with patio deck areas, tables with umbrellas, lighted tennis and basketball courts, grilling areas, car wash, walking trails, playground, and much more. All this just minutes away from I-75, the Crosstown, and I-4. Call today for an appointment to see this home!!

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
3rd Floor Unit
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Walk-in Closet
Ceiling Fans
Carpet and Vinyl Flooring
Screened Porch
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Small Pets are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2426828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5803 Legacy Crescent Pl #302 have any available units?
5803 Legacy Crescent Pl #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 5803 Legacy Crescent Pl #302 have?
Some of 5803 Legacy Crescent Pl #302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5803 Legacy Crescent Pl #302 currently offering any rent specials?
5803 Legacy Crescent Pl #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5803 Legacy Crescent Pl #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5803 Legacy Crescent Pl #302 is pet friendly.
Does 5803 Legacy Crescent Pl #302 offer parking?
No, 5803 Legacy Crescent Pl #302 does not offer parking.
Does 5803 Legacy Crescent Pl #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5803 Legacy Crescent Pl #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5803 Legacy Crescent Pl #302 have a pool?
Yes, 5803 Legacy Crescent Pl #302 has a pool.
Does 5803 Legacy Crescent Pl #302 have accessible units?
Yes, 5803 Legacy Crescent Pl #302 has accessible units.
Does 5803 Legacy Crescent Pl #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5803 Legacy Crescent Pl #302 does not have units with dishwashers.

