5803 Legacy Crescent Pl #302

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court car wash area 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

RIVERVIEW: Allegro Palms - 1 bed/1 bath condo, 3rd Floor - AVAILABLE NOW! Resort style condo in the gated community of Allegro Palm. This one bedroom, one bath unit is on the third floor. Living room/dining room combination, inside utility room, ceiling fans and a screened balcony with storage area.

This maintenance-free community has a huge lake with lighted fountains, a twenty-four hour fitness facility with TV, 2 huge pools with patio deck areas, tables with umbrellas, lighted tennis and basketball courts, grilling areas, car wash, walking trails, playground, and much more. All this just minutes away from I-75, the Crosstown, and I-4. Call today for an appointment to see this home!!



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

3rd Floor Unit

All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Open Floor Plan

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Walk-in Closet

Ceiling Fans

Carpet and Vinyl Flooring

Screened Porch

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



Small Pets are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE2426828)