Riverview, FL
5713 Legacy Crescent Pl #101
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

5713 Legacy Crescent Pl #101

5713 Legacy Crescent Place · No Longer Available
Location

5713 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
trash valet
Spacious 3/2 Ground Floor Unit Available Now - Welcome to another amazing rental property by Powell Realty! This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a wonderful split floor plan with hardwood floors throughout and tile in the wet areas. It features high ceilings, beautiful granite counter tops in the kitchen, and built in shelves in the dining and living room area. Washer and dryer and included. This unit is in the Allegro Palms Community which is near I75 and the crosstown entrance on HWY 301 and Bloomingdale. Monthly rent includes water, sewer, valet trash, and pest control.

(RLNE5250204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5713 Legacy Crescent Pl #101 have any available units?
5713 Legacy Crescent Pl #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 5713 Legacy Crescent Pl #101 have?
Some of 5713 Legacy Crescent Pl #101's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5713 Legacy Crescent Pl #101 currently offering any rent specials?
5713 Legacy Crescent Pl #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 Legacy Crescent Pl #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5713 Legacy Crescent Pl #101 is pet friendly.
Does 5713 Legacy Crescent Pl #101 offer parking?
No, 5713 Legacy Crescent Pl #101 does not offer parking.
Does 5713 Legacy Crescent Pl #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5713 Legacy Crescent Pl #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 Legacy Crescent Pl #101 have a pool?
Yes, 5713 Legacy Crescent Pl #101 has a pool.
Does 5713 Legacy Crescent Pl #101 have accessible units?
No, 5713 Legacy Crescent Pl #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 5713 Legacy Crescent Pl #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5713 Legacy Crescent Pl #101 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
